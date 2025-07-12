Next Article
Drunk driver hits 5 in Delhi
Early Wednesday in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, a drunk driver ran his Audi over five people who were sleeping on a footpath.
The victims—two couples and an eight-year-old girl, all from Rajasthan—were seriously injured in the crash around 1:45am near Shiva Camp.
Driver arrested at the scene
The driver, Utsav Shekhar (40), was arrested at the scene and medical tests confirmed he was drunk.
Police have filed a case and are looking into whether there was any other negligence involved.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to piece together exactly what led to this heartbreaking incident.