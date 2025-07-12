Next Article
HC rules against maintenance for separated wife
The Allahabad High Court has canceled a ₹5,000 monthly maintenance order for a woman who was living separately from her husband without a solid reason.
The judge said the earlier order didn't make sense since there were no real grounds for her to live apart, and pointed out that the law doesn't allow maintenance in such cases.
Family court told to re-hear matter
The High Court also called out the family court for not checking if the husband could actually afford the ₹8,000 total maintenance.
Now, both sides have to be heard again.
Until then, Vipul Agrawal will pay ₹3,000 per month to his wife and ₹2,000 to their child so they're still supported while things get sorted.