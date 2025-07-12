Minister claims non-Hindus employed at Tirumala temple

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar claims over 1,000 non-Hindus are working at the famous Tirumala temple, calling it a violation of Hindu traditions. He's pushing for their removal to "protect the sanctity" of the site, following news that a TTD officer was suspended for attending church.

'Will Hindus be given jobs in mosques or churches...' Kumar asked why non-Hindus were hired and pressed for an investigation into TTD's recruitment.

He put it bluntly: "Will Hindus be given jobs in mosques or churches if they go there with their heads covered?"

His comments echo concerns among some Hindu groups about religious boundaries in temple jobs.

TTD rules vs reality TTD rules from 2007 ban non-Hindus from temple employment, but some have been kept on and shifted to other government roles.

This has stirred debate over whether these moves respect tradition.

Meanwhile, ex-TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy says only 22 non-Hindu employees are officially listed—far fewer than Kumar's claim.