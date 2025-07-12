Next Article
Tragic accident claims lives of 2 Punjab pilgrims
Two young pilgrims from Patiala, Manpreet Singh (28) and Gurdeep Singh (22), lost their lives when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Kirtinagar, Uttarakhand.
They were on their way back from Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara to Rishikesh when the crash happened, and both died instantly at the scene.
Truck driver was allegedly on wrong side of the road
Their bodies have been sent for postmortem at Srinagar Base Hospital.
Police say the truck driver, Ram Kishore from Yamkeshwar in Pauri district, was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.
He's now facing legal action as officers continue to investigate exactly how this tragic accident unfolded.