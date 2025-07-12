Tragic accident claims lives of 2 Punjab pilgrims India Jul 12, 2025

Two young pilgrims from Patiala, Manpreet Singh (28) and Gurdeep Singh (22), lost their lives when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Kirtinagar, Uttarakhand.

They were on their way back from Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara to Rishikesh when the crash happened, and both died instantly at the scene.