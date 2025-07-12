Next Article
Jaishankar set for Singapore, China visit
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is off to Singapore and China from July 13-15.
He'll meet leaders in Singapore, then join the big SCO foreign ministers' meeting in China, aiming to boost ties and keep India's voice strong in the region.
Jaishankar's 1st visit to China after 2020 clash
This is Jaishankar's first trip to China since the tense 2020 border clash—a big deal for India-China relations.
He'll sit down with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, hoping to ease tensions and push forward on recent agreements.
With regional cooperation high on the agenda, what happens here could shape how India navigates its tricky neighborhood this year.