Jaishankar set for Singapore, China visit

Jaishankar's 1st visit to China after 2020 clash

This is Jaishankar's first trip to China since the tense 2020 border clash—a big deal for India-China relations.

He'll sit down with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, hoping to ease tensions and push forward on recent agreements.

With regional cooperation high on the agenda, what happens here could shape how India navigates its tricky neighborhood this year.