'Lost all credibility': Suhel Seth slams BBC over 'Fake news' on Air India crash report India Jul 12, 2025

Businessman Suhel Seth, also a commentator and the founder and managing partner of the consultancy firm Counselage India, has taken aim at the BBC, accusing it of spreading "state-funded fake news" after its reporting on the Air India crash.

In a video on X, he said the BBC unfairly blames Indian pilots and joked it should be called the "British Bullshitting Corporation."

Seth also called for more responsible reporting from publicly funded outlets, saying Western media often shows bias.