'Lost all credibility': Suhel Seth slams BBC over 'Fake news' on Air India crash report
Businessman Suhel Seth, also a commentator and the founder and managing partner of the consultancy firm Counselage India, has taken aim at the BBC, accusing it of spreading "state-funded fake news" after its reporting on the Air India crash.
In a video on X, he said the BBC unfairly blames Indian pilots and joked it should be called the "British Bullshitting Corporation."
Seth also called for more responsible reporting from publicly funded outlets, saying Western media often shows bias.
What the report says
Seth's comments follow a new report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau about the June 2023 crash.
The preliminary findings say both engines lost power right after takeoff because fuel switches were accidentally set to "CUTOFF."
Cockpit recordings showed pilot confusion, but no technical faults were found.
Investigations are still ongoing with help from US and UK safety teams.