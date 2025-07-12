Next Article
Delhi accelerates landfill cleanup and waste processing
Delhi is stepping up its fight against waste, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh announcing a plan to clear out the city's massive landfills by 2026.
Biomining at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla now tackles 30,000 tons of trash every day.
The city is also ramping up waste-to-energy projects to turn more garbage into useful power.
Processsing capacity will be boosted
One-third of the cleaned-up space will be used for new schools, hospitals, and sports complexes—so more places for learning and hanging out.
The rest will support future waste treatment plants, helping Delhi stay on top of its trash problem long-term.
City leaders say boosting processing capacity now is key to keeping Delhi cleaner and more sustainable down the road.