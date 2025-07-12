IAS officer caught slapping student in Madhya Pradesh
A video from April 1, 2023, has stirred up controversy after Sanjeev Srivastava, the district magistrate of Bhind, was seen slapping a student, Rohit Rathore, during a BSc Mathematics exam.
Srivastava dragged Rathore out of his seat and into the staff room while questioning him about cheating.
Rathore said he didn't fight back because of Srivastava's position but mentioned his ear was hurt.
Official defends his actions, says college shouldn't be used for exams
Srivastava defended his actions by pointing to widespread cheating—alleging students were sneaking in solved papers—and suggested the college shouldn't be used for exams anymore.
This isn't his first brush with controversy; earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court questioned his conduct related to the Public Works Department, and recently another official accused him of harassment, putting more spotlight on his behavior.