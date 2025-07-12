IAS officer caught slapping student in Madhya Pradesh India Jul 12, 2025

A video from April 1, 2023, has stirred up controversy after Sanjeev Srivastava, the district magistrate of Bhind, was seen slapping a student, Rohit Rathore, during a BSc Mathematics exam.

Srivastava dragged Rathore out of his seat and into the staff room while questioning him about cheating.

Rathore said he didn't fight back because of Srivastava's position but mentioned his ear was hurt.