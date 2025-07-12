ECI reports 80% voter enumeration form submission in Bihar

SC steps in as process moves ahead

Nearly 78,000 Booth Level Officers and over 20,000 new recruits are making sure the process runs smoothly across Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stepped in after some people challenged why Aadhaar wasn't being accepted as ID for voter registration.

The court has suggested accepting Aadhaar, EPIC cards, and ration cards for now.

The next hearing is set for July 28—right before draft rolls come out on August 1.