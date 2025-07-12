Next Article
ECI reports 80% voter enumeration form submission in Bihar
Good news from Bihar—over 80% of registered voters have already sent in their forms for the big voter roll update, according to the Election Commission.
If you haven't done it yet, there's still time: forms are due by July 25, and supporting documents can be submitted until August 30.
SC steps in as process moves ahead
Nearly 78,000 Booth Level Officers and over 20,000 new recruits are making sure the process runs smoothly across Bihar.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stepped in after some people challenged why Aadhaar wasn't being accepted as ID for voter registration.
The court has suggested accepting Aadhaar, EPIC cards, and ration cards for now.
The next hearing is set for July 28—right before draft rolls come out on August 1.