Lightning strikes claim 3 lives in Jharkhand

Victims caught outdoors during storms

In Seraikela-Kharswan, Shaktisen Mahato was struck while heading home from a paddy field, and Santosh Mahato lost his life after taking cover near a tower.

Over in Lohardaga's Phulsuri village, Jiteshwar Baitha was hit by lightning while planting rice; he sadly didn't make it to the hospital.

Two others are still recovering.

It's a tough reminder for everyone—especially those working outside—to stay alert when storms roll in, as quick action can save lives.