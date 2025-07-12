Lightning strikes claim 3 lives in Jharkhand
A sudden spell of lightning in Jharkhand turned tragic on Saturday, leaving three people dead and two others injured across Seraikela-Kharswan and Lohardaga districts.
The victims were caught outdoors during storms—some returning from fields, others just trying to find shelter—reminding us how unpredictable weather can be.
Victims caught outdoors during storms
In Seraikela-Kharswan, Shaktisen Mahato was struck while heading home from a paddy field, and Santosh Mahato lost his life after taking cover near a tower.
Over in Lohardaga's Phulsuri village, Jiteshwar Baitha was hit by lightning while planting rice; he sadly didn't make it to the hospital.
Two others are still recovering.
It's a tough reminder for everyone—especially those working outside—to stay alert when storms roll in, as quick action can save lives.