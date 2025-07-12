Chhattisgarh witnesses over 1,500 Maoist surrenders

Recent surrenders include married couples—showing that people from all walks

The latest wave saw 23 more Maoists surrender in Sukma on July 11, some carrying bounties as high as ₹11 lakh.

The day before, another 22 surrendered in Narayanpur. Under the state's new policy, each person gets ₹50,000 to help start fresh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai credits initiatives like 'Niyad Nella Naar' for encouraging people to choose peace over conflict.

Interestingly, recent surrenders include married couples—showing that people from all walks of life are ready for change.