Chhattisgarh witnesses over 1,500 Maoist surrenders
Chhattisgarh is seeing a real shift—1,521 Maoists have surrendered over the last 15 months, averaging about three people a day leaving the movement.
Officials say this drop in rebel activity comes from growing trust in government programs and better outreach in affected areas.
Just recently, 12 Maoists, including 9 carrying bounties totaling ₹28.5 lakh, gave up arms in Dantewada.
The latest wave saw 23 more Maoists surrender in Sukma on July 11, some carrying bounties as high as ₹11 lakh.
The day before, another 22 surrendered in Narayanpur. Under the state's new policy, each person gets ₹50,000 to help start fresh.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai credits initiatives like 'Niyad Nella Naar' for encouraging people to choose peace over conflict.
Interestingly, recent surrenders include married couples—showing that people from all walks of life are ready for change.