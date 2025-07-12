Next Article
Karnataka prisoner swallows mobile phone
A prisoner in Shivamogga, Karnataka shocked doctors when X-rays revealed a mobile phone inside his stomach after he complained of severe pain.
The inmate, Daulath (also known as Gunda), is currently serving a 10-year sentence and needed surgery to have the phone taken out.
Investigation underway to figure out how the device got in
The successful operation wrapped up on July 8, with the device handed over to prison officials.
Now, an investigation is underway to figure out how such a large item made it past security.
Authorities are checking for possible staff involvement, and Daulath faces new criminal charges for smuggling contraband inside.