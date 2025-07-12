Navi Mumbai airport launching in September

NMIA aims to be India's most advanced airport

NMIA aims to be India's most advanced airport—think smart baggage handling with 360-degree barcode scans for speedy luggage pick-up.

It's also going fully green, running on renewable energy and using only electric or alternative fuel vehicles.

For getting there (and around), you'll have links to Atal Setu-Coastal Road, plus future connections to trains, metro lines, water transport—and even a proposed underground train between terminals for smooth transfers.