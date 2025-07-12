Navi Mumbai airport launching in September
Big news for travelers: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to open by September 30, 2023.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do the honors at the grand opening.
The first passenger flights are expected to take off right after, with construction already 94% finished and final touches happening fast.
NMIA aims to be India's most advanced airport
NMIA aims to be India's most advanced airport—think smart baggage handling with 360-degree barcode scans for speedy luggage pick-up.
It's also going fully green, running on renewable energy and using only electric or alternative fuel vehicles.
For getting there (and around), you'll have links to Atal Setu-Coastal Road, plus future connections to trains, metro lines, water transport—and even a proposed underground train between terminals for smooth transfers.