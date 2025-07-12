Next Article
Bhopal man fatally stabbed in 'Love jihad' dispute
At Ambedkar Maidan in Bhopal on July 10, a fight broke out when Sanjay More confronted Faizan about being with his Hindu girlfriend.
Things escalated quickly—Faizan allegedly stabbed More during the scuffle, and two bystanders who tried to step in were also hurt.
Investigators are now looking into whether the girlfriend was present
More was taken to AIIMS Bhopal but passed away two days later, on July 12. His death sparked local tension and prompted a quick police response.
Faizan was arrested for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police have recovered the knife used.
Investigators are now looking into whether the girlfriend was present at the scene, noting that both families knew about the relationship.
The case is still under active investigation.