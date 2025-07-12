Bhopal man fatally stabbed in 'Love jihad' dispute

Investigators are now looking into whether the girlfriend was present

More was taken to AIIMS Bhopal but passed away two days later, on July 12. His death sparked local tension and prompted a quick police response.

Faizan was arrested for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police have recovered the knife used.

The case is still under active investigation.