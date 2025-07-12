Next Article
Sonali Mishra: First female Director General of RPF
Big news for Indian Railways—Sonali Mishra just made history as the first woman appointed Director General of the Railways Protection Force (RPF).
She officially steps in on August 1, taking over from Manoj Yadava.
Her appointment was cleared by the Cabinet on July 12.
Mishra's term will end in October 2026
Mishra, an IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh, will serve until October 2026. She's built a strong reputation in law enforcement, most recently as Additional Director General in her state police.
The RPF is all about keeping train travel safe—protecting passengers and railway property, and making sure things run smoothly across India's massive rail network.