Tragic incident of murder-suicide in Rajasthan's Kota
A heated argument between Karan Gurjar (32) and his girlfriend Purva Sharma (29), an advocate, turned violent near Kota's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on Friday.
Gurjar allegedly shot Purva in the back of her head while they were on a scooter, then believed she was dead and took his own life.
Despite her critical injuries, Purva survived and is now in the hospital after emergency surgery.
She managed to call Gurjar's mother after the shooting, which helped alert police.
Officers have registered a murder-suicide case and are looking into Gurjar's criminal background and what led to this tragic event.
The investigation is ongoing as Purva remains in critical condition.