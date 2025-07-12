Next Article
Heavy rains induce flooding in Chitrakoot
Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot have caused the Mandakini river to overflow, flooding Ram Ghat and leaving shops, temples, and roads underwater.
People living in low-lying areas are being evacuated to community centers, and rescue teams are using boats to help those stuck.
Lalitpur and Jhansi also affected
The downpour isn't just hitting Chitrakoot—nearby Jhansi and Lalitpur are also dealing with flooded homes.
The India Meteorological Department had already warned about heavy rain, flagging possible local floods.
With officials on high alert and relief efforts in full swing, it's a reminder of how quickly monsoon weather can turn daily life upside down—and why being prepared matters.