Heavy rains induce flooding in Chitrakoot

Lalitpur and Jhansi also affected

The downpour isn't just hitting Chitrakoot—nearby Jhansi and Lalitpur are also dealing with flooded homes.

The India Meteorological Department had already warned about heavy rain, flagging possible local floods.

With officials on high alert and relief efforts in full swing, it's a reminder of how quickly monsoon weather can turn daily life upside down—and why being prepared matters.