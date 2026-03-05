Drunk driver mows down 6 people in Holi market
India
A Holi shopping evening in Gurugram's Jyoti Park turned chaotic when a drunk 23-year-old, Ritesh, drove his Maruti Brezza into a crowded market, injuring six people between 8:45 and 9pm.
The sudden crash left shoppers panicked as several pedestrians were hit, including Suli, a 55-year-old shop worker who was injured and taken to the civil hospital.
Driver arrested, has valid license
Locals quickly stopped Ritesh as he tried to reverse and escape—they pulled him from the car and found him drunk.
Suli was taken to Civil Hospital by his nephew Vikas, while others helped treat the injured.
Ritesh was arrested Tuesday; he had a valid license but reportedly lost his way after a party.
Police have registered an FIR for endangering life and rash driving.