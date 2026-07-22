Drunk man steals TGSRTC bus at Korutla, sparks 18-km chase
India
A drunk man in Telangana decided to take a TGSRTC bus for an unexpected spin after spotting it unattended at the Korutla bus stand.
He drove off toward Metpalli, setting off an 18-kilometer chase as TGSRTC staff tracked the stolen bus via GPS and quickly called in the police.
Bus crashes into tree, man caught
The joyride got messy: he damaged three two-wheelers and even hit a police vehicle before officers finally blocked the road.
The bus crashed into a tree, and while he tried to run, police caught him on the spot.
Authorities are now looking into how he managed to steal the bus so easily and what made him do it.