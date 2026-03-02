Drunk youth drags cop on car bonnet for 1km
In Hyderabad, a 24-year-old student named Gurrampati Tarun was arrested after allegedly driving drunk, crashing his Mercedes into another car, and then dragging a traffic constable on his bonnet for nearly a kilometer.
The incident happened Saturday morning in Gachibowli when Constable E. Narsimhulu tried to stop Tarun, but instead got knocked onto the car as Tarun sped away.
Tarun has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody
Locals managed to stop the vehicle and help the constable, who thankfully only had minor injuries.
CCTV footage captured the incident.
A breathalyzer showed Tarun's blood alcohol level was way over the legal limit (160 mg/100 ml vs. 30 mg/100 ml allowed).
He has been booked under serious charges and is now in 14 days of judicial custody; his car has also been seized by police.