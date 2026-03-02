LOADING...
The accused accelerated his vehicle with a constable clinging to its bonnet

Drunk youth drags police constable on Mercedes bonnet for 800m

By Snehil Singh
Mar 02, 2026
12:56 pm
What's the story

A 24-year-old tech professional, G Tarun, was arrested in Hyderabad's Gachibowli after he allegedly drove his Mercedes-Benz under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on Saturday when Tarun rear-ended a car and fled the scene. Despite attempts by traffic police to stop him, Tarun accelerated his vehicle with a constable, E Narsimhulu, clinging to its bonnet for nearly 800 meters.

Birthday bender

Tarun's blood alcohol level was found to be 160mg/100ml

Tarun was reportedly celebrating his birthday with friends on Friday night into Saturday morning. Despite being heavily intoxicated, he took out his car around 10:30am. His blood alcohol level was found to be 160mg/100ml, way above the permissible limit of 30mg/100ml. After hitting a two-wheeler and continuing toward Gachibowli, the victims alerted the police, which led to a chase.

Community action

Video of incident goes viral

The viral video of the incident shows shocked commuters screaming and trying to alert others on the road. Tarun finally stopped his car after alert motorists blocked the road with their vehicles. He was then handed over to the police, who registered two separate cases against him: one for hitting a car and another for attempting to murder Constable Narsimhulu.

Online outrage

Public outrage, demand for stricter laws against drunk driving

The incident has sparked public outrage online, with many demanding stricter laws and enforcement against drunk driving in Hyderabad. Tarun was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody after his arrest. The police also discovered that he had returned from the United States, where he had gone to pursue his MS studies, but returned after discontinuing them.

