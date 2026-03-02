Drunk youth drags police constable on Mercedes bonnet for 800m

A 24-year-old tech professional, G Tarun, was arrested in Hyderabad 's Gachibowli after he allegedly drove his Mercedes-Benz under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on Saturday when Tarun rear-ended a car and fled the scene. Despite attempts by traffic police to stop him, Tarun accelerated his vehicle with a constable, E Narsimhulu, clinging to its bonnet for nearly 800 meters.

Birthday bender Tarun's blood alcohol level was found to be 160mg/100ml Tarun was reportedly celebrating his birthday with friends on Friday night into Saturday morning. Despite being heavily intoxicated, he took out his car around 10:30am. His blood alcohol level was found to be 160mg/100ml, way above the permissible limit of 30mg/100ml. After hitting a two-wheeler and continuing toward Gachibowli, the victims alerted the police, which led to a chase.

Community action Video of incident goes viral The viral video of the incident shows shocked commuters screaming and trying to alert others on the road. Tarun finally stopped his car after alert motorists blocked the road with their vehicles. He was then handed over to the police, who registered two separate cases against him: one for hitting a car and another for attempting to murder Constable Narsimhulu.

Twitter Post Video grab of incident Traffic constable seen on the bonnet of a moving car in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

pic.twitter.com/96Q5Jatnue — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) March 2, 2026

