Dubai approves ₹86,816cr 42km city's 1st all underground Gold Line
India
Dubai just approved the Metro Gold Line, a 42-kilometer, fully underground metro that's set to open by September 2032.
With 18 new stations and a massive investment of ₹86,816 crore (AED 34 billion), this will be the city's first all-underground metro route.
Gold Line expands network to 162km
The Gold Line will link up with Dubai's current Red and Green Lines and Etihad Rail, expanding the whole metro network to 162-kilometer and boosting the station count from 67 to 85.
Construction kicks off in 2027 using advanced tunnel boring machines, so city life above ground should stay pretty chill while they dig below.