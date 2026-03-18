Dubai teen runs over boy, detained; probe into rental ongoing

Driver sent to juvenile custody

Pratik and Sumit were out shopping for a family wedding when the accident happened. While Pratik sadly didn't survive, Sumit had leg injuries.

Police tracked the SUV using CCTV footage and traced the rental details; the teen driver was taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A notice has been served to 22-year-old Mohammed Anas Moharramalli Khan, who had rented the vehicle, and his role is under investigation.

The teen driver has been sent to juvenile custody until March 27, while police are also investigating those who helped him get the car.