Dudyala Venkata Thirupathi allegedly assaulted Dr. Swetha at Telangana PHC
India
A woman doctor and two health care workers were allegedly assaulted at the Bhoodan Pochampally Primary Health Centre in Telangana on Thursday.
The accused, Dudyala Venkata Thirupathi, reportedly barged into Dr. Swetha's office, allegedly slapped her twice, and hit two other staff members, at one point even picking up a stethoscope.
The incident was caught on CCTV.
Thirupathi arrested and health workers protest
After the attack, Thirupathi allegedly broke a computer before running to a nearby police station, where staff quickly filed a complaint.
Police have arrested him and are looking into possible mental health concerns.
Following this, health care workers held a brief protest asking for stronger security at their workplace and stricter action against such assaults.