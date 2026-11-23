Dumka coal block protest leaves at least 12 officers injured
A protest against a proposed coal block in Dumka, Jharkhand, got out of hand on Sunday when villagers and police clashed.
Things escalated after locals allegedly held a coal survey team member hostage, leading to stone pelting and injuries for at least 12 officers.
Two officers treated at Sadar Hospital
Two officers with head injuries are being treated at Sadar Hospital.
Police say they're working to identify those involved and will file an FIR once the culprits are known.
The investigation is also looking into the incident.