Dumper truck kills 46-year-old MCD teacher Priyanka Kumar in Rohini
India
Priyanka Kumar, a 46-year-old MCD teacher, lost her life early Thursday when a dumper truck hit her bike near Cygnus Hospital in Rohini.
She was just heading to work around 8am when the accident happened, and sadly, she died right there at the scene.
Police seize truck and file FIR
Police arrived quickly and found Priyanka's body trapped under the truck's left rear wheel. While they have seized the truck, the driver managed to escape.
Police said officers are talking to witnesses, including another biker who was with Priyanka, and using information from the truck owner to track down the driver.
An FIR has been filed for rash driving and causing death by negligence, and raids are ongoing to find him.