Dumraon marks 2nd Independence Day to honor Quit India martyrs
Dumraon, a town in Bihar's Buxar district, has a unique tradition: it marks Independence Day not just on August 15, but also on August 16.
The extra day is all about remembering four local heroes, Kapil Muni, Gopal Kahar, Ramdas Sonar, and Ramdas Lohar, who lost their lives during the Quit India movement in 1942.
Nearly 5,000 residents marched to the Dumraon police station to replace the British flag with India's tricolor; sadly, police opened fire, and these four were killed.
Annual August 16 rallies in Dumraon
A year after the tragedy, locals began gathering every August 16 to hoist the national flag in honor of their martyrs, a tradition that still continues.
After independence, the old police station became Shahid Smarak (Martyrs' Memorial), and life-size statues were added in 2017.
Every year on August 16, Dumraon comes together with rallies and tributes to keep its freedom story alive.