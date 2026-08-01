Dumraon marks 2nd Independence Day to honor Quit India martyrs

Dumraon, a town in Bihar's Buxar district, has a unique tradition: it marks Independence Day not just on August 15, but also on August 16.

The extra day is all about remembering four local heroes, Kapil Muni, Gopal Kahar, Ramdas Sonar, and Ramdas Lohar, who lost their lives during the Quit India movement in 1942.

Nearly 5,000 residents marched to the Dumraon police station to replace the British flag with India's tricolor; sadly, police opened fire, and these four were killed.