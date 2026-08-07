J&K: Suspicious SUV evades checkpoint; dung found inside on inspection 

The vehicle, which was headed from Srinagar to Jammu, failed to stop at a security naka at Chanderkote around 3:30am.

When signaled by police, its driver allegedly accelerated and fled toward Nashri side.

Security personnel fired three rounds at the vehicle during the chase, officials said.

The Scorpio was later found in Paprian village, about 8-9km from NH-44 along a link road under Police Station Chanderkote.