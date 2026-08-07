J&K: Suspicious SUV evades checkpoint; dung found inside on inspection
What's the story
Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended a person driving a Scorpio car from Dalwas Link Road after it allegedly evaded a police checkpoint at Chanderkote and fled toward the Nashri area. The SUV with a J&K registration number has since been seized. According to the Greater Kashmir, a suspected case of bovine smuggling has emerged in the case, with police recovering dung from inside the vehicle.
Twitter Post
Video of the suv seized
#WATCH | Ramban, J&K | Security agencies seized a Scorpio car on the Dalwas Link Road, with a J&K registration number, after it allegedly evaded a police checkpoint at Chanderkote and fled towards the Nashri area. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FfZBTVNnjB— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
Investigation underway
Three occupants fled into Papria Peera forest
The vehicle, which was headed from Srinagar to Jammu, failed to stop at a security naka at Chanderkote around 3:30am.
When signaled by police, its driver allegedly accelerated and fled toward Nashri side.
Security personnel fired three rounds at the vehicle during the chase, officials said.
The Scorpio was later found in Paprian village, about 8-9km from NH-44 along a link road under Police Station Chanderkote.
Evidence discovered
Rear seats removed, dung recovered from inside vehicle
Its three occupants fled into the nearby Papria Peera forest, prompting a massive joint search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the army to trace them.
During a thorough inspection of the abandoned vehicle, investigators found that its rear seats had been removed and dung was recovered from inside.
This raised suspicion that the Scorpio may have been modified for illegal transportation or smuggling of bovines along NH-44.
Ongoing probe
Forensic experts called to examine vehicle
The vehicle also had three bullet marks, believed to be from police gunfire when it breached the Chanderkote checkpoint.
Forensic experts were called to examine the vehicle and collect relevant evidence as part of the investigation.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Arun Gupta is supervising the operation and confirmed that detailed information would be shared after further progress in the investigation.