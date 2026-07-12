Dungarpur vatrak pond bathing tragedy kills 4 family members
India
A really sad incident happened in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, where four young family members drowned while bathing in the Vatrak Pond.
The victims, Hina Damor (24), Pratik Damor (20), Ishita Damor (15), and their cousin Raunak Parmar (20), a resident of Palanpur, Gujarat.
Two others were rescued and are now recovering in the hospital.
Suresh Singh saves 2 family members
The group entered deep water around 10am when things took a turn for the worse.
Jaisingh's father, Suresh Singh, heard cries for help and managed to save two family members, but sadly couldn't reach the others in time.
Police have reported the details of the incident.