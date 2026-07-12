Dungarpur vatrak pond bathing tragedy kills 4 family members India Jul 12, 2026

A really sad incident happened in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, where four young family members drowned while bathing in the Vatrak Pond.

The victims, Hina Damor (24), Pratik Damor (20), Ishita Damor (15), and their cousin Raunak Parmar (20), a resident of Palanpur, Gujarat.

Two others were rescued and are now recovering in the hospital.