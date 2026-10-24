Durga idol immersed in Hooghly after Chorbagan stampede killed 19
India
After the tragic stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja that took 19 lives, this year's Durga idol was immersed in the Hooghly River without the usual farewell rituals.
Police oversaw a somber ceremony as locals gathered to pay their respects, and a black banner displayed in front of a truck conveyed condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the stampede.
Anindita Roy Saraswati leads Chorbagan probe
A special investigation team, led by retired Judge Anindita Roy Saraswati, allowed the immersion but asked that the main structure of the pandal be preserved for the investigation.
Nine people (including two announcers) have been arrested so far.
The community is still visibly shaken, with many hoping such heartbreak never happens again.