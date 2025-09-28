Durga Puja, dandiya, Ramleela: Delhi's traffic restrictions this week

Heads up, Delhi! From September 27 to October 3, 2025, the city's gearing up for Durga Puja, Dandiya nights, and Ramleela shows, with the 'Namo Run' marathon taking place on September 28. That means lots of road closures and diversions—so if you're heading out, public transport is your best friend.

Major diversions near North Campus and Yamuna Sports Complex Durga Puja at Ram Krishna Ashram (Sept 28-Oct 2) will significantly affect traffic on Chelmsford Road and nearby lanes every evening.

Dandiya events on Sept 27-28 will cause heavy traffic and diversions near Yamuna Sports Complex and North Campus—think Roads No. 71/71A, Chhatra Marg, University Marg, GTB Marg—and G.C. Narang Marg is off-limits.

Traffic restrictions on Janpath and Netaji Subhash Marg The 'Namo Run' on Sept 28 (6:30-10am) means Janpath and Connaught Circle will have traffic restrictions and diversions; parking is only allowed in marked lots.

Meanwhile, Ramleela festivities around Red Fort through Oct 3 have Netaji Subhash Marg and a few other main routes restricted most evenings.