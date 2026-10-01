Durga Puja October 16 to 21 names key observance dates
India
Durga Puja is set for October 16-21 this year, with the big days lined up as Maha Saptami (October 17), Maha Ashtami (October 19), and Maha Navami (October 20).
The festival wraps up with Vijayadashami on October 21.
Durga Puja Navpatrika to Sindoor Utsav
Each day has its own vibe: Maha Saptami kicks off with Navpatrika Puja, where nine sacred plants are worshiped.
On Maha Ashtami, Sandhi Puja honors Goddess Chamunda's epic win over demons Chanda and Munda.
By Maha Navami, devotees perform a homa symbolizing good triumphing over evil.
Everything ends on a warm note with Durga Visarjan and Sindoor Utsav, as married women send off the goddess with sindoor and heartfelt goodbyes.