Dussehra 2026 October 20 celebrates Rama's victory, ends Durga Puja
India
Dussehra is set for October 20, 2026, so mark your calendars!
The festival celebrates Lord Rama's win over Ravana and the bigger idea that good always beats evil.
In West Bengal and eastern India, it also wraps up Durga Puja with idol immersions and rituals.
Ramlila, effigy burnings in North India
Northern India goes big with Ramlila plays and burning Ravana effigies. Down south and out west, people focus on prayers, cultural events, and starting new projects. Many see it as a lucky time for fresh beginnings.
Leading up to Dussehra are two important days: Durga Ashtami on October 18 and Maha Navami on October 19.