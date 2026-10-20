Dussehra Tuesday: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh dry day, banks mostly closed
India
Dussehra is here, and that means some changes to your Tuesday plans.
Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will have a dry day, so all liquor shops will be closed. Authorities are serious about stopping illegal sales.
Expect banks in most states to be closed too (except Gangtok and Imphal), but you can still use ATMs and online banking.
Delhi and Uttar Pradesh schools closed
Schools and colleges in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh get the day off, while metros and busses might run less frequently due to festival crowds.
Emergency services like hospitals and pharmacies stay open as usual.
Most markets and malls should be open, though some local shops might close early for evening festivities.