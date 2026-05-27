Dust from Rajasthan pushes Delhi AQI into very poor zone India May 27, 2026

Delhi's air quality just took a sharp dive, landing in the very poor zone for the first time since February.

Thanks to dust blowing in from Rajasthan late Sunday, the air quality index, or AQI, spiked to 304 on Tuesday morning, after last being in the very poor zone on February 11.

The haze stuck around overnight, and even though things improved a bit by afternoon (AQI at 254), pollution levels stayed high.