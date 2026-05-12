Dust storm and rain give Delhi-NCR brief relief from heat India May 12, 2026

Delhi-NCR got a breather from the relentless heat on Tuesday night as a dust storm rolled in, quickly followed by thunderstorms and rain.

The IMD had already put out a yellow alert for the city, warning about strong winds and lightning.

For many across New Delhi and nearby areas, the sudden downpour was a welcome change, even though it briefly made it tough to see outside.