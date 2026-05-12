Dust storm and rain give Delhi-NCR brief relief from heat
India
Delhi-NCR got a breather from the relentless heat on Tuesday night as a dust storm rolled in, quickly followed by thunderstorms and rain.
The IMD had already put out a yellow alert for the city, warning about strong winds and lightning.
For many across New Delhi and nearby areas, the sudden downpour was a welcome change, even though it briefly made it tough to see outside.
IMD warns 30-60km/h winds, lightning
IMD wind speeds were expected to reach 30 to 40km per hour during the storm, with some gusts hitting 60km per hour.
They also flagged possible disruptions like low visibility and risks from lightning, so staying indoors was definitely smart.