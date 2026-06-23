Dust storm hits Delhi NCR as IMD issues orange alert
India
Delhi-NCR got hit by a dust storm this afternoon, which made things pretty hazy but also gave everyone a break from the intense heat.
The IMD has put out an orange alert, saying to expect thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rain, and winds that could gust up to 50km per hour.
Gurugram and parts of Delhi felt the first wave.
IMD forecasts 3pm to 4:30pm thunderstorms
IMD says there'll be some quick rain and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4:30pm so keep an eye out if you're heading outside.
Things should clear up by evening, but it'll stay hot with temperatures sticking around 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.