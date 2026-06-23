Dust storm hits Delhi NCR as IMD issues orange alert India Jun 23, 2026

Delhi-NCR got hit by a dust storm this afternoon, which made things pretty hazy but also gave everyone a break from the intense heat.

The IMD has put out an orange alert, saying to expect thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rain, and winds that could gust up to 50km per hour.

Gurugram and parts of Delhi felt the first wave.