DUSU elections: Delhi HC bans victory processions
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has prohibited victory processions after the results of the Delhi University Students's Union (DUSU) elections are declared. The court, headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, ordered that no such processions should be held on roads or inside colleges and hostels. "It will be the responsibility of the Delhi Police to ensure that any such victory procession does not take place," the bench said.
Legal action
Notices issued to all 140 candidates
It warned that any violation shall not only attract criminal and administrative action against the students but shall also amount to contempt of court.
The court has also issued notices to all 140 candidates contesting the DUSU elections and major student organizations.
They have been asked to explain why they shouldn't be made liable for damages due to violations of previous court orders and Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.
Petition review
Court's decision based on plea highlighting violence
"Let notice to student organizations be issued," the bench said, requesting Delhi University counsel to provide a list of all candidates contesting in these elections.
It also stated that the Delhi Police must not shy away from taking action merely because they are students.
The court's decision came during a hearing of a plea filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda seeking directions to ensure strict enforcement of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, anti-defacement guidelines and the DUDU election code of conduct.
Petition
Candidates and their supporters used vehicles without plate numbers, tractors
Manchanda claimed that violence, vandalism, and fights among candidates, supporters, and outsiders occurred during the ongoing campaign.
He cited media reports of outsiders enetring college campuses, as well as incidents involving violence and firearms.
The petitioner also claimed that during the campaigning, candidates and their supporters used vehicles without plate numbers, tractors, luxury automobiles, and enormous mascots, causing traffic disturbance on and around the Delhi University campus.
Status update
Delhi Police directed to ensure criminal actions are completed
On Thursday, the court criticized the government, police, and DU for failing to control the violence.
It warned it will stop the counting of the ballots if the authorities fail to explain the steps taken by them against those who violate the law.
Today, the Delhi Police and DU submitted status reports, detailing actions taken.
The bench then directed the police to ensure "criminal action initiated by the police shall, in all right earnest, be taken to its logical end."