DVAC raids KN Nehru home amid DMK supporters in Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu's anti-corruption agency (DVAC) just raided former minister KN Nehru's home and properties on Saturday.
The searches are tied to big corruption allegations from when he was in charge of Municipal Administration and Water Supply.
The scene outside his Tiruchirappalli house got pretty lively, with lots of DMK supporters showing up during the raid.
FIR names KN Nehru, relatives: Officials
The raids follow a High Court-ordered probe into major scams: think an ₹888 crore cash-for-jobs scheme, irregularities in contracts worth ₹1,020 crore, and unauthorized transfers in the department.
Nehru, his relatives, and some officials are all named in the FIR.
The Enforcement Directorate had already flagged these issues earlier, but for now, further DVAC action is paused due to a court stay.