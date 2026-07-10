Dwarka's Queens Valley teachers allegedly body shamed Class 12 girls
Queens Valley School in Dwarka, Delhi, is facing serious backlash after a video surfaced online showing two female sports teachers allegedly body-shaming and blaming Class 12 girls for their clothing choices.
The clip, shared on a page named delhitediaries and allegedly featuring a former student, shows the teachers criticizing students' skirts as too short and making hurtful remarks about their bodies.
Video shows slurs and victim blaming
In the video, teachers reportedly used terms like "thunder thighs" and compared some girls to animals. They also referenced a recent assault case to suggest students were responsible for what happens to them.
The incident has sparked outrage online, with many former students sharing similar stories and calling out the school's hypocrisy, especially since it's an all-girls school that claims to empower its students.
People are now demanding accountability.