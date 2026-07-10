Dwarka's Queens Valley teachers allegedly body shamed Class 12 girls

Video shows slurs and victim blaming

In the video, teachers reportedly used terms like "thunder thighs" and compared some girls to animals. They also referenced a recent assault case to suggest students were responsible for what happens to them.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many former students sharing similar stories and calling out the school's hypocrisy, especially since it's an all-girls school that claims to empower its students.

People are now demanding accountability.