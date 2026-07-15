E-bike reportedly sparks Noida Sector 66 fire trapping 50 families
India
A fire broke out in a Noida Sector 66 building on Wednesday, reportedly sparked by an electric bike.
About 50 families got trapped inside, and emergency teams rushed in to help.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has jumped in, calling for quick action to get everyone out safely and make sure anyone injured gets medical care.
Narrow Noida roads hamper firefighting
Firefighters are struggling with narrow roads that make it tough to bring in equipment, and several parked vehicles have caught fire too.
Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far, but many people are still stuck inside.
The Chief Minister's Office says all hands are on deck to help families and prevent this from happening again.