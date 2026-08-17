E. coli found in 8 railway station water-coolers, including Mumbai 

The audit found E. coli in water cooler samples from Coimbatore and Palakkad Junctions in Southern Railway; Hyderabad in South Central Railway; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavala in Central Railway; and Madhupur in Eastern Railway.

The presence of E. coli is a serious health concern, as some strains can cause illnesses ranging from diarrhea to more severe health complications.