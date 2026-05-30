E Sreedharan details Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur 3.5-hour rail plan

Project ₹60,000 cr solar powered corridor

The planned corridor will run 473km (mostly elevated) with 23 stations and links to three airports, including a special road to Kannur International Airport.

Trains will hit speeds of up to 200km per hour, carrying over 54,000 passengers daily (with room to expand).

The ₹60,000 crore project aims for green credentials too: it will be fully solar-powered and could become the world's first green rail corridor if approved.

Construction is set to take five years once it gets the go-ahead.