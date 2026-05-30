E Sreedharan details Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur 3.5-hour rail plan
Kerala is gearing up for a high-speed rail line that could cut travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, just 3.5 hours end-to-end.
The project's interim report, presented by E Sreedharan, lays out the route, costs, and funding plan for this massive upgrade.
Project ₹60,000 cr solar powered corridor
The planned corridor will run 473km (mostly elevated) with 23 stations and links to three airports, including a special road to Kannur International Airport.
Trains will hit speeds of up to 200km per hour, carrying over 54,000 passengers daily (with room to expand).
The ₹60,000 crore project aims for green credentials too: it will be fully solar-powered and could become the world's first green rail corridor if approved.
Construction is set to take five years once it gets the go-ahead.