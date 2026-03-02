'Early cessation of hostilities': Modi, Netanyahu discuss Iran tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need for an "early cessation of hostilities" in the Middle East. The appeal comes after recent US-Israel airstrikes on Iran, which reportedly killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . "India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Escalating tensions US, Israel ramp up military operations against Iran The telephonic conversation between the two leaders comes as Israel and the United States have stepped up military operations against Iran. These operations have targeted high-level leadership and strategic sites, including those in Tehran. Both nations describe these actions as necessary to counter perceived threats from Iranian forces. Shortly before speaking to the Israeli PM, Modi also had a telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly criticized the attacks on the Gulf country.

Civilian protection Modi stresses civilian safety amid escalating violence In his conversation with Netanyahu, Modi stressed the need to ensure civilian safety amid the escalating violence. He also conveyed India's concerns over recent developments in the region. The PM's appeal for an "early cessation of hostilities" comes as global calls for de-escalation grow louder, with the United Nations and world leaders urging all sides to open diplomatic channels and protect civilians from further harm.

Twitter Post PM Modi's post about conversation with Israeli PM Netanyahu Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.@netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

Domestic response PM Modi chairs high-level security meeting Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi had chaired a high-level security meeting in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by senior Cabinet ministers and top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. This urgent convening of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is seen as a response to the latest developments in West Asia.