Early Friday fire in screen 2 at Padma Theatre Malappuram
India
Early Friday morning, a fire broke out in screen two of Padma Theatre in Malappuram, just hours before two new movies were set to premiere.
Luckily, the staff noticed the blaze quickly and called for help right away.
Firefighters extinguish Padma Theatre blaze
Firefighters arrived fast with two trucks and managed to put out the fire within an hour.
The cause is suspected to be a short circuit.
Thanks to everyone's quick action, damage was limited and the rest of the theater stayed safe.