Early Monday Kangpokpi clash sees gunmen allegedly burn primary school
India
Early Monday, Manipur's Kangpokpi district saw fresh violence as armed groups clashed with security forces in a village.
The fight lasted about one-half hour. No one was hurt, but the gunmen allegedly set a primary school on fire before fleeing, leaving it completely destroyed.
School fire sparks education concerns
The burning of the school has sparked new worries about education for children in this conflict-hit area.
Authorities are investigating, and this incident comes just days after a major security operation against militants in another part of Manipur, showing tensions remain high across the region.