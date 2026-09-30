Early morning pantry car fire on Mumbai-Howrah train at CSMT
India
Early this morning, a fire started in the pantry car of an empty Mumbai-Howrah train parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
Thankfully, no one was on board, so there were no injuries or casualties.
Fire brigade extinguished 4:05am no casualties
The fire brigade reached the spot at 4:01am and had the flames out by 4:05am.
Central Railway officials pointed out that no casualties were reported and the blaze was extinguished by 4:05am.