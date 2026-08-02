Early Sunday 2.9 magnitude quake shakes Delhi's North district
India
Early Sunday morning, an earthquake, magnitude 2.9, shook Delhi's North District at 4:14am.
The tremor was pretty shallow, just 8km deep, and the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the details on X (formerly Twitter).
Shallow quakes can produce stronger shaking
Shallow quakes like this can feel stronger since seismic waves reach the surface faster.
Still, it highlights the potential for ground shaking from shallow earthquakes.