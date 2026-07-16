Early Thursday truck tire burst on Varanasi-Shaktinagar highway kills 3
India
A truck's tire burst on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar highway in Kundan village early Thursday, causing it to lose control and run over people sleeping outside their homes.
Three people died on the spot, while two others were seriously hurt.
The truck crashed into a house before finally stopping.
Driver arrested, truck seized, highway blocked
The victims were Raja Rajbhar, 42, his mother Sukhiya Devi, 75, and Chandratara Devi, 55.
Survivors Suhani Rajbhar, 14, and Sunil Sharma, 37, are now being treated at Varanasi's trauma center.
Locals blocked the highway in protest for about an hour before police restored order.
The driver has been arrested and the truck seized.