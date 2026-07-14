Early Tuesday Nashik bus overturned leaves 1 dead, 6 critical
India
Early Tuesday morning, a private bus carrying about 30 people from Pune to Jalgaon overturned in Nashik's Yeola taluka.
The crash happened around 4:30am at Somthanjosh Ghat near Rajapur village.
Sadly, one person lost their life and six others are in serious condition.
Police believe the driver lost control of the bus, which caused panic among passengers.
Victims taken to rural hospital Nandgaon
Local police and residents rushed to help right after the accident.
Rescue teams got all injured passengers to Rural Hospital Nandgaon for treatment.
Everyone hurt is now under medical care, and authorities are looking into what led the driver to lose control.